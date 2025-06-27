Left Menu

The Musical Genius of R D Burman: A Lasting Legacy in Indian Cinema

R D Burman, a legendary Indian music composer, revolutionized Bollywood music with his innovative compositions. Despite initial setbacks, his creativity and experimentation with jazz and different instruments earned him a unique place in film music history. His collaborations with iconic artists created memorable melodies that continue to enchant audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:36 IST
The Musical Genius of R D Burman: A Lasting Legacy in Indian Cinema
  • Country:
  • India

R D Burman, the legendary composer, reshaped Indian cinema's musical landscape with his innovative compositions. His illustrious career, spanning just 28 years, started with the blockbuster ''Teesri Manzil'' in 1966 and concluded with the lyrical ''1942: A Love Story.''

Burman's musical prowess emerged early, composing tunes during his teenage years. Born to musical royalty S D Burman and Meera Dev Burman, Burman was trained by maestros like Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. His creations, such as ''Padosan'' and ''Kati Patang,'' showcase varied moods, from soulful to exuberant.

Though his career waned in the '90s, Burman's legacy endures. Credited for merging international styles with Indian roots, his melodies, often in collaboration with artists like Asha Bhosle, remain timeless. Lyricist Javed Akhtar highlights his modern, dignified music, ensuring Burman's eternal appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025