Gallantry at Sea: Honoring Naval Heroes at Nausena Bhawan

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi conferred the prestigious Yudh Seva Medal to Commodore Kartik Srimal at the Naval Investiture Ceremony, marking the inaugural event at the newly built Nausena Bhawan. The award recognizes distinguished service during war, conflict, or hostilities.

Operation Sankalp, launched by the Indian Navy in December 2023, aimed at thwarting anti-piracy, anti-drone, and anti-missile threats across several key maritime regions. Commodore Srimal's leadership proved pivotal in the Western Fleet's strategic operations.

The ceremony also saw numerous awards, including Naosena Medals for gallantry and devotion to duty, being conferred to several naval personnel in recognition of their bravery and exceptional service.

