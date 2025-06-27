Left Menu

Gallantry at Sea: Honoring Naval Heroes at Nausena Bhawan

On Friday, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi awarded the Yudh Seva Medal to Commodore Kartik Srimal for exceptional conduct during Operation Sankalp. The operation, initiated in December 2023, focused on anti-piracy, drone, and missile threats. The ceremony highlighted the valiant efforts of other naval personnel with various awards.

Updated: 27-06-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:28 IST
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi conferred the prestigious Yudh Seva Medal to Commodore Kartik Srimal at the Naval Investiture Ceremony, marking the inaugural event at the newly built Nausena Bhawan. The award recognizes distinguished service during war, conflict, or hostilities.

Operation Sankalp, launched by the Indian Navy in December 2023, aimed at thwarting anti-piracy, anti-drone, and anti-missile threats across several key maritime regions. Commodore Srimal's leadership proved pivotal in the Western Fleet's strategic operations.

The ceremony also saw numerous awards, including Naosena Medals for gallantry and devotion to duty, being conferred to several naval personnel in recognition of their bravery and exceptional service.

