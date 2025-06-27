Reviving Paradise: Jammu and Kashmir's Tourism Renaissance
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized collective efforts to restore Jammu and Kashmir as a premier tourist destination, highlighting recent challenges and ongoing initiatives. Addressing the 'Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Revival Dialogue,' he underscored the importance of resilience and development in diverse tourism opportunities to enhance the region's appeal.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged collective efforts to reinstate Jammu and Kashmir as India's top tourism destination. Speaking at the 'Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Revival Dialogue', he stressed the need for government and stakeholders to ensure the region's prominence in the tourism sector.
Abdullah reflected on the challenges faced after a dip in tourism following a terror attack, emphasizing the resilience needed to overcome volatility. He revealed new initiatives, including the SPREAD project, aimed at developing nine new destinations with multilateral support.
The chief minister highlighted Jammu and Kashmir's diverse tourism potential, from pilgrimage to adventure, and infrastructural developments such as railway connectivity and conference facilities. He encouraged the tourism fraternity's active involvement to build a vibrant sector.
