Railways Triumphs at 72nd Senior Men's National Kabaddi Championship
Indian Railways clinched the 72nd Senior Men's National Kabaddi Championship, beating Maharashtra 49–31. Led by Sunil Kumar, Railways emerged victorious after defeating 29 teams over 54 matches. Pankaj Mohite and Ashu Malik were standout performers, contributing to the team's defensive and offensive strategy.
The Indian Railways team clinched the 72nd Senior Men's National Kabaddi Championship title, prevailing over Maharashtra with a score of 49–31. The event concluded on Friday amidst intense competition at the finals.
Under the leadership of Sunil Kumar, recognized as the most successful Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) captain, the Railways team triumphed over a challenging field of 29 teams spread across eight pools, in a tournament comprising 54 matches held over four days.
In the final showdown, Pankaj Mohite spearheaded Railways' raiding unit with 12 points, supported by Ashu Malik, who added eight points. Their impressive defense contributed 14 tackle points, effectively maintaining pressure on Maharashtra and securing a decisive victory.
