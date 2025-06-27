Shiv Sena's Fiery Protest Against Hindi Imposition
Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) calls for a protest against the Maharashtra government's decision to make Hindi 'generally' the third language in schools. The party plans to burn the official government resolution on June 29, opposing the imposition of Hindi language in state schools.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has invoked party action against the recent government resolution advocating Hindi language in state schools. Constituents are urged to incinerate the document, as educational policies stir significant dissent.
Thackeray is to personally oversee the burning of these documents in South Mumbai. This demonstration is deliberately scheduled for June 29, the eve of Maharashtra's Monsoon Legislature Session, indicating a strategic confrontation.
The Maharashtra state's decision to promote Hindi as the third language for primary education inflames tensions, with the Sena (UBT) vehemently opposing perceived linguistic imposition across the state's diverse academic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Hindi as Third Language in Maharashtra Schools
Chhattisgarh Assembly Monsoon Session Commences This July
Raj Thackeray Warns Against Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra Schools
Controversy Erupts Over Hindi Language Mandate in Maharashtra Schools
Controversy Over Hindi as Third Language in Maharashtra Schools