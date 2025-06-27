Security Tightened for Amarnath Yatra 2023

Security measures are being meticulously reviewed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, with Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat overseeing preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. Set to commence on July 3, this annual pilgrimage draws thousands to the revered cave shrine via challenging routes.

The yatra will proceed on distinct paths: a traditional 48-kilometer trek beginning in Anantnag district, and a shorter 14-kilometer route starting in Ganderbal district. Both lead to the 3,880-meter-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath, marking it as a significant religious journey for the participants.

During his visit, DGP Prabhat evaluated the security protocols at the Lakhanpur entry point and other key locations. He engaged with officers handling different operational aspects of the yatra and conducted meetings, emphasizing collaboration among agencies, including participation from Punjab officers, to ensure the event's smooth execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)