Security Tightened for Amarnath Yatra 2023

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat reviews security measures in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district ahead of the Amarnath Yatra set to begin on July 3. The pilgrimage route includes traditional and steeper tracks to the holy site, with comprehensive arrangements being ensured by senior officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:17 IST
Security measures are being meticulously reviewed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, with Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat overseeing preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. Set to commence on July 3, this annual pilgrimage draws thousands to the revered cave shrine via challenging routes.

The yatra will proceed on distinct paths: a traditional 48-kilometer trek beginning in Anantnag district, and a shorter 14-kilometer route starting in Ganderbal district. Both lead to the 3,880-meter-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath, marking it as a significant religious journey for the participants.

During his visit, DGP Prabhat evaluated the security protocols at the Lakhanpur entry point and other key locations. He engaged with officers handling different operational aspects of the yatra and conducted meetings, emphasizing collaboration among agencies, including participation from Punjab officers, to ensure the event's smooth execution.

