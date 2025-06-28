Star-Studded Events That Shaped The Week

This week's entertainment scene was abuzz with star-studded events. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice attracted a galaxy of stars amidst protests. The glittering three-day gala saw the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates among its VIP guests.

Meanwhile, in the world of fashion, Anna Wintour announced her departure as the head of American Vogue after nearly four decades. Under her stewardship since 1988, she transformed Vogue into a global fashion authority and raised substantial funds for the Costume Institute.

The music stage saw poignant moments as The Searchers performed their final show at Glastonbury Festival after a 66-year run, and Lewis Capaldi made an emotional return after a break focusing on his mental health. The festival bore witness to Capaldi's triumphant set in front of a massive crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)