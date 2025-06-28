Mystery Surrounds the Sudden Demise of Iconic Kaanta Laga Star Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala, an actress renowned for her role in the famous 'Kaanta Laga' music video, was tragically found dead at her Andheri residence, according to Mumbai Police. The investigation is ongoing, and her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem.

The circumstances of her death remain shrouded in mystery as the police explore potential causes. Although media reports suggest a heart attack, no official confirmation has been provided by her family or representatives.

Jariwala, who first garnered fame in 2002 with the 'Kaanta Laga' remix, also participated in popular reality shows, such as 'Nach Baliye' and 'Bigg Boss 13', alongside husband, actor Parag Tyagi.