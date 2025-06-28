Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds the Sudden Demise of Iconic Kaanta Laga Star Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala, famed for the 'Kaanta Laga' music video, was found dead at her Andheri home. The cause remains unclear, though a heart attack is suspected. The Mumbai Police is investigating, with her body sent for postmortem. Jariwala was known for appearances in reality TV shows like 'Nach Baliye' and 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 09:51 IST
Mystery Surrounds the Sudden Demise of Iconic Kaanta Laga Star Shefali Jariwala
Shefali Jariwala
  • Country:
  • India

Shefali Jariwala, an actress renowned for her role in the famous 'Kaanta Laga' music video, was tragically found dead at her Andheri residence, according to Mumbai Police. The investigation is ongoing, and her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem.

The circumstances of her death remain shrouded in mystery as the police explore potential causes. Although media reports suggest a heart attack, no official confirmation has been provided by her family or representatives.

Jariwala, who first garnered fame in 2002 with the 'Kaanta Laga' remix, also participated in popular reality shows, such as 'Nach Baliye' and 'Bigg Boss 13', alongside husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025