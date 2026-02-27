Jet Realty Expands in Mumbai with Ananta Launch in Andheri West
Jet Realty unveils its latest residential project, Ananta, in Andheri West to expand its footprint in Mumbai. This development offers strategic location advantages with metro access and integrated amenities, aligning with evolving housing demands. Hemant Shah emphasizes delivering a community-focused living environment with strong channel partner confidence.
- Country:
- India
Jet Realty made a significant move in Mumbai's real estate scene by launching Ananta, a new residential project in Andheri West. The event, which took place on February 27, 2026, drew over 250 channel partners and numerous influencers, signaling robust industry interest.
Ananta is positioned strategically with proximity to metro corridors, the Western Express Highway, and commercial hubs like Bandra-Kurla Complex. This project offers not just location advantages but also caters to evolving housing preferences with integrated community amenities.
Hemant Shah, CEO of Jet Realty, highlighted that modern buyers prioritize connectivity and community living over mere location. Ananta symbolizes Jet Realty's commitment to these elements, supported by infrastructure growth in established suburban networks.
ALSO READ
Vibhu Narayan Revolutionizes Real Estate with Mexmon's Visionary Approach
Karnataka Cabinet Unveils Major Infrastructure Boost Across Sectors
Uttar Pradesh Strikes Landmark Rs 200-Crore Rail Infrastructure Deal
India's Infrastructure Investment Trusts: A New Phase of Expansion
MahaRERA Crackdown: Maharashtra's Bold Steps for Real Estate Recovery