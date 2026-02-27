Jet Realty Expands in Mumbai with Ananta Launch in Andheri West

Jet Realty made a significant move in Mumbai's real estate scene by launching Ananta, a new residential project in Andheri West. The event, which took place on February 27, 2026, drew over 250 channel partners and numerous influencers, signaling robust industry interest.

Ananta is positioned strategically with proximity to metro corridors, the Western Express Highway, and commercial hubs like Bandra-Kurla Complex. This project offers not just location advantages but also caters to evolving housing preferences with integrated community amenities.

Hemant Shah, CEO of Jet Realty, highlighted that modern buyers prioritize connectivity and community living over mere location. Ananta symbolizes Jet Realty's commitment to these elements, supported by infrastructure growth in established suburban networks.