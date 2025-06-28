Left Menu

Devotees Pull Chariots with Renewed Zeal in Puri's Rath Yatra

Chariot pulling at Puri's Rath Yatra resumed on Saturday after being paused on June 27 due to a chariot blockage. Thousands of devotees joined the celebration, chanting 'Jai Jagannath' as the chariots continue their journey towards the Gundicha temple, 2.6 km from the Jagannath temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 28-06-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 10:34 IST
Amid a revival of enthusiastic spirit, the fervent pulling of chariots by devotees resumed on Saturday during Puri's renowned Rath Yatra, which had been temporarily halted after being obstructed on June 27 as Lord Balabhadra's chariot encountered difficulties navigating a turn.

The chariots were set to arrive at the Gundicha temple, known as the deities' familial abode, by Friday evening. However, the jam on Grand Road caused them to stay overnight with security measures heightened. The ritual recommenced on Saturday at 10 am with celebratory chants of 'Jai Jagannath' echoing throughout.

Thousands of devotees, who had camped overnight in the sacred town, participated wholeheartedly in the pulling of the chariots, moving them steadily towards the Gundicha temple, which lies 2.6 km away from the historic 12th-century Jagannath temple.

