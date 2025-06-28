Left Menu

Tragedy in the Hills: Tigress and Cubs Poisoned Over Revenge

Two men were arrested for the death of a tigress and her cubs in Hugyam forest range, after a poisoned cow was discovered. The cow's owner, Maaduraju, sought revenge for his cow's death by poisoning its carcass. The tigress and her cubs, feeding on it, were poisoned. Both suspects are under interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-06-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 10:34 IST
Tragedy in the Hills: Tigress and Cubs Poisoned Over Revenge
Two individuals were apprehended in connection with the tragic poisoning of a tigress and her four cubs in the Hugyam forest of Male Mahadeshwara Hills, authorities confirmed on Saturday. The animals were discovered deceased on Thursday, with investigations revealing that they had been deliberately poisoned.

The crucial lead in this case emerged when the lifeless body of a cow was found, tainted with poison. This cow belonged to a local, identified as Maada alias Maaduraju. It was reported that Maaduraju became incensed when his cow, affectionately named 'Kenchi,' was killed by wildlife, prompting his retaliatory actions.

In a revengeful move, Maaduraju applied poison to the cow's carcass, and his friend Nagaraju allegedly assisted him. The tigress, having initially preyed on the cow, revisited the site with her cubs to feed again, leading to their demise due to the poison. Both suspects are currently undergoing interrogation at Aranya Bhavan in Chamarajanagar district.

