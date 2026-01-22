Justice Sought: E-Rickshaw Driver Arrested in Delhi Child Kidnapping Case

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Delhi when a 10-year-old flower seller was allegedly kidnapped and raped by an e-rickshaw driver, police reported.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Durgesh from Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended after authorities meticulously reviewed CCTV footage from various locations, eventually identifying his distinctive red e-rickshaw.

The child is recovering in a hospital, where she recounted the attack, leading to swift legal action under kidnapping and POCSO Act provisions.