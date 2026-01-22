Justice Sought: E-Rickshaw Driver Arrested in Delhi Child Kidnapping Case
A 10-year-old girl selling roses in Delhi was kidnapped and raped by an e-rickshaw driver. Police arrested the accused, Durgesh, after analyzing extensive CCTV footage. The victim, now receiving medical care, provided crucial details about the suspect. Charges under kidnapping and POCSO Act have been filed.
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Delhi when a 10-year-old flower seller was allegedly kidnapped and raped by an e-rickshaw driver, police reported.
The driver, identified as 25-year-old Durgesh from Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended after authorities meticulously reviewed CCTV footage from various locations, eventually identifying his distinctive red e-rickshaw.
The child is recovering in a hospital, where she recounted the attack, leading to swift legal action under kidnapping and POCSO Act provisions.
