Pet Assure: Revolutionizing Pet Care in Urban India

The insurance industry is witnessing a significant shift with Universal Sompo's introduction of Pet Assure, a fully-customisable pet insurance product. This initiative addresses the increasing demand for advanced pet care solutions in India, propelled by Millennials and Gen Z who treat pets as family members.

Pet Assure extends its offerings to cover a wide range of needs, from routine consultations to critical surgeries, catering to pet dogs and cats aged between 3 months and 10 years. Notably, the product includes optional benefits for terminal illnesses, pregnancy-related needs, and more, making it a comprehensive choice for pet parents across the country.

As more individuals adopt pets in India's urban centers, the importance of such insurance becomes evident. With premiums starting at Rs. 1499 annually, Universal Sompo's Pet Assure is making pet insurance accessible, ensuring both financial security and exceptional care for cherished pets.