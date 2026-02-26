Strengthening Academic Ties: India and Israel's Strategic Partnership

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem extended its thanks to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging the strong diplomatic and academic ties being forged during his address to the Israeli Knesset.

PM Modi's address, which was met with a standing ovation, stressed India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and highlighted the shared values and support between India and Israel.

This development coincides with the signing of an MoU between the Hebrew University and India's Nalanda University, aiming to enhance collaborative academic efforts through joint research and exchanges. This strategic partnership is expected to break geographical barriers and promote excellence in education.