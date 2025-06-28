India's Ancient Roots: PM Modi Highlights Civilizational Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India stands as the most ancient living civilization, attributing this status to the eternal philosophies of its historic saints and seers. His speech came during the centenary celebration of Jain spiritual leader Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj's birth anniversary.

Modi honored the spiritual leader's diverse contributions, noting their influence on the government's welfare schemes, including housing, health insurance, and water supply. He cited these efforts as essential for ensuring comprehensive beneficiary coverage.

Echoing India's historic principle of ahimsa (non-violence), Modi outlined his government's commitment to shedding a 'slavery mindset', reiterating nine societal pledges such as water conservation, promoting local products, exploring domestic travel, and encouraging a healthy lifestyle.