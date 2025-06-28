Left Menu

India's Ancient Roots: PM Modi Highlights Civilizational Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the centenary celebrations of Jain spiritual leader Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj, emphasized India's status as the world's oldest living civilization, inspired by its saints and seers. He highlighted government welfare schemes and reiterated pledges promoting sustainability, local products, and societal welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India stands as the most ancient living civilization, attributing this status to the eternal philosophies of its historic saints and seers. His speech came during the centenary celebration of Jain spiritual leader Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj's birth anniversary.

Modi honored the spiritual leader's diverse contributions, noting their influence on the government's welfare schemes, including housing, health insurance, and water supply. He cited these efforts as essential for ensuring comprehensive beneficiary coverage.

Echoing India's historic principle of ahimsa (non-violence), Modi outlined his government's commitment to shedding a 'slavery mindset', reiterating nine societal pledges such as water conservation, promoting local products, exploring domestic travel, and encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

