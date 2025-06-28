Unveiling the Rath Yatra Chaos: A Call for Introspection

The conduct of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri this year has sparked significant concern, with opposition leader Naveen Patnaik expressing 'deep anguish' over its execution. Describing the event as a 'terrible mess,' Patnaik, recovering from surgery, highlighted how the delays and management issues left devotees disenchanted.

Patnaik's comments came in the wake of incidents such as Lord Balabhadra's idol slipping during the Adapa Bije Pahandi and the significant delay in moving Lord Jagannath's chariot at the Singhadwar. These issues, he noted, left many of the international devotees disillusioned, overshadowing the sanctity of the sacred festival.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan attributed the delays to the unexpectedly large number of devotees, compounded by benign weather which led to a higher turnout. The Rath Yatra was paused but resumed the next day. However, these events have raised calls for governmental introspection and better management in future festivals.