Heartbreak as Hindustani Bhau Mourns Bigg Boss Star Shefali Jariwala's Sudden Demise

Actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala has died at age 42, sparking emotional scenes outside Cooper Hospital from her Rakhi brother, Vikas Fhatak, also known as Hindustani Bhau. Her untimely death remains under investigation, with a post-mortem pending to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:01 IST
Hindustani Bhau (Photo/AN) Shefali Jariwala (Photo/instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching scene outside Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, Vikas Fhatak, known widely as Hindustani Bhau, expressed his deep sorrow over the sudden death of actress Shefali Jariwala. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant was found dead at her Andheri home, prompting the need for a post-mortem examination.

Choking back tears, Fhatak, who shared a sibling bond with Jariwala, lamented the loss. 'Behen thi wo meri,' he told the media, reiterating their strong connection formed on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. The Raksha Bandhan tradition they kept alive had cemented Vikas as her protector, he recounted.

Authorities were alerted at 1 am when her body was discovered, still clad in mystery regarding the precise cause of death. Known for her role in the 2002 'Kaanta Laga' music video and her stint in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', Jariwala's sudden demise at the age of 42 has left fans and family in disbelief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

