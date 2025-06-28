Innovasthan: India's Path to Innovation-Driven Leadership

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot emphasized that innovation is pivotal for India to attain self-reliance and global leadership. During the Innovasthan event, he highlighted India's longstanding innovative spirit, referencing historical educational and scientific achievements, and urged a transformation of ideas into impactful societal changes.

Gehlot noted India's significant climb in the Global Innovation Index from 2015 to 2023, reflecting the country's innovative progression. He underscored the importance of broadening innovation beyond labs to influence various sectors including policy, education, and industry, advocating for a unified national mission to harness innovation potential.

With over a lakh startups and 110 unicorns, India's vibrant startup ecosystem was praised, albeit with a call for increased intellectual property protection awareness. Gehlot pointed to government initiatives like Startup India and Make in India as crucial to supporting innovation, urging educational institutions to strengthen IP frameworks and contribute to a self-reliant, innovation-driven India.