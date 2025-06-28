Bharat Mata ki Jai Echoes from Space: India's Gaganyaan Dream Takes Flight

The chant 'Bharat mata ki jai' resonated through the cosmos as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla aboard the International Space Station. Modi remarked that Shukla's journey is not merely a foray into space but a leap forward in India's Gaganyaan mission.

Currently at an altitude of 400 km above Earth, in the ISS, Shukla, who hails from Lucknow, shared with Modi how his voyage was a milestone for the nation. Their conversation stressed how personal achievements in space abound with broader national implications, propelling India towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Shukla, speaking from the extraordinary vantage point of the space station, conveyed the profound realization that Earth, viewed without borders, embodies a sense of global citizenship. This perspective champions the idea of unity, as India progresses technically and industrially.