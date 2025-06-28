Farewell to the 'Kaanta Laga Girl': Shefali Jariwala Passes Away

Shefali Jariwala, famed for her breakthrough role in the 'Kaanta Laga' music video, passed away at 42, leaving a void in the entertainment industry. She was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, where she was declared dead, suspectedly due to cardiac arrest, though official confirmation is pending.

The actress, who was also a familiar face on reality TV shows like 'Nach Baliye' and 'Bigg Boss 13', has left colleagues and fans shocked and saddened. Prominent figures from the industry, including playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan and actor Rashmi Desai, gathered to pay their respects.

Jariwala's journey to fame had humble beginnings, sparked by her bold performance in 'Kaanta Laga', following which she became a household name. Her untimely death has prompted an outpouring of tributes, highlighting her legacy and vibrant presence in both music videos and television.

