Left Menu

Farewell to the 'Kaanta Laga Girl': Shefali Jariwala Passes Away

Shefali Jariwala, renowned for her role in the music video 'Kaanta Laga', has died at 42, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. Her sudden death has left the entertainment industry in shock. Many celebrities attended her funeral in Mumbai and expressed condolences, remembering her vibrant spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:15 IST
Farewell to the 'Kaanta Laga Girl': Shefali Jariwala Passes Away
Shefali Jariwala
  • Country:
  • India

Shefali Jariwala, famed for her breakthrough role in the 'Kaanta Laga' music video, passed away at 42, leaving a void in the entertainment industry. She was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, where she was declared dead, suspectedly due to cardiac arrest, though official confirmation is pending.

The actress, who was also a familiar face on reality TV shows like 'Nach Baliye' and 'Bigg Boss 13', has left colleagues and fans shocked and saddened. Prominent figures from the industry, including playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan and actor Rashmi Desai, gathered to pay their respects.

Jariwala's journey to fame had humble beginnings, sparked by her bold performance in 'Kaanta Laga', following which she became a household name. Her untimely death has prompted an outpouring of tributes, highlighting her legacy and vibrant presence in both music videos and television.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025