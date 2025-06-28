Left Menu

Venice Extravaganza: Bezos-Sánchez Lavish Nuptials Amid Protests

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez concluded their three-day wedding celebrations in Venice. The opulent event, attended by celebrities, sparked protests by activists concerned about environmental issues and income inequality. Bezos also donated to environmental causes in Venice, in an attempt to offset criticism.

The lavish wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez culminated in Venice on Saturday, following a private ceremony on Friday. The celebration drew numerous celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and Tom Brady, and took place on the San Giorgio island in Venice.

Despite the glamour, the event attracted protests from activists concerned about the impact on the city. Extinction Rebellion staged demonstrations highlighting climate change and social inequality, promoting Venice's struggle with overtourism and housing costs.

In response to criticism, Bezos pledged donations to Venetian environmental research entities, signaling an effort to mitigate negative public perception. The city officials defended the nuptials as part of Venice's historic openness to illustrious visitors.

