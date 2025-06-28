Left Menu

A Vision for 2047: Amit Shah's Call for Youth to Lead India Forward

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the role of youth in propelling India to global leadership by 2047 during the centenary of Independence. He lauded tribal leader Govind Guru's freedom struggle contributions while inaugurating development projects worth Rs 125 crore at Govind Guru University in Gujarat via video link.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the youth of India to commit to making the nation a global leader by 2047, coinciding with the centenary of Independence. His remarks, delivered via video, accompanied the inauguration of Rs 125 crore development initiatives at Gujarat's Shri Govind Guru University.

Shah praised Govind Guru, a tribal leader pivotal in India's freedom struggle, for awakening regional consciousness during British rule. Noting the martyrdom of 1,512 tribals at Mangadh, an emblematic site in India's independence history, Shah highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's determination to elevate India's stature by 2047.

Proposed by Modi as Gujarat's chief minister, Govind Guru University embodies inspiration for tribals nationwide. Despite weather constraints, Shah virtually launched ambitious projects at the university and in Gandhinagar, highlighting the establishment of a model cooperative village and educational institutes.

