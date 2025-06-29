Left Menu

Remembering Richard Boucher: A Diplomat's Legacy

Richard Boucher, a former US State Department spokesman and diplomat, passed away at 73 from spindle-cell sarcoma. Serving under multiple administrations, he was notable for his work during the 1997 Hong Kong handover and the US-China spy plane crisis. He later became an ambassador to the OECD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 07:07 IST
Remembering Richard Boucher: A Diplomat's Legacy
  • Country:
  • United States

Richard Boucher, a seasoned diplomat who served as the US State Department spokesman and assistant secretary of state for public affairs, passed away at his home in northern Virginia at the age of 73. According to his son, Boucher succumbed to spindle-cell sarcoma, an aggressive cancer.

Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Boucher was a prominent figure at the State Department podium, articulating US foreign policy across different administrations including those of George H W Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W Bush. He represented high-profile secretaries of state like James Baker, Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell, and Condoleezza Rice.

Beyond Washington, Boucher's diplomatic career included roles as US Consul General in Hong Kong during the 1997 handover, and he played a key role in the resolution of the 2001 US-China spy plane crisis. His legacy continued as he served as assistant secretary for South and Central Asia and later as ambassador to the OECD.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025