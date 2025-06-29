Remembering Richard Boucher: A Diplomat's Legacy

Richard Boucher, a seasoned diplomat who served as the US State Department spokesman and assistant secretary of state for public affairs, passed away at his home in northern Virginia at the age of 73. According to his son, Boucher succumbed to spindle-cell sarcoma, an aggressive cancer.

Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Boucher was a prominent figure at the State Department podium, articulating US foreign policy across different administrations including those of George H W Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W Bush. He represented high-profile secretaries of state like James Baker, Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell, and Condoleezza Rice.

Beyond Washington, Boucher's diplomatic career included roles as US Consul General in Hong Kong during the 1997 handover, and he played a key role in the resolution of the 2001 US-China spy plane crisis. His legacy continued as he served as assistant secretary for South and Central Asia and later as ambassador to the OECD.

(With inputs from agencies.)