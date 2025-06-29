Left Menu

Tragedy at Puri's Rath Yatra: Stampede Claims Lives

A fatal stampede at Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri resulted in three deaths and around 50 injuries amid Rath Yatra festivities. Chaos broke out as ritual trucks entered a crowded area. Officials are investigating the incident. The injured are hospitalized, with six in critical condition. The deceased are identified, and Odisha officials are attending to the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 29-06-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 10:00 IST
Tragedy at Puri's Rath Yatra: Stampede Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede occurred at Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha, during the Rath Yatra festivities, killing three people and injuring around 50 others. The accident unfolded early on Sunday morning when chaos erupted as two trucks carrying ritual materials reportedly entered a densely packed area near the temple's chariots.

Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain stated that the incident took place around 4 am. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where six individuals remain in critical condition. Authorities have identified the deceased as Basanti Sahu from Bolagarh and Premakant Mohanty and Pravati Das from Balipatna.

An investigation is underway, with DGP Y B Khurania and senior officials present to manage the aftermath. Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has briefed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, ensuring necessary actions are taken. The Rath Yatra had seen the chariots of Lord Jagannath and sibling deities reach Shree Gundicha Temple a day before the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025