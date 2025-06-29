Tragedy at Puri's Rath Yatra: Stampede Claims Lives
A fatal stampede at Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri resulted in three deaths and around 50 injuries amid Rath Yatra festivities. Chaos broke out as ritual trucks entered a crowded area. Officials are investigating the incident. The injured are hospitalized, with six in critical condition. The deceased are identified, and Odisha officials are attending to the situation.
A tragic stampede occurred at Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha, during the Rath Yatra festivities, killing three people and injuring around 50 others. The accident unfolded early on Sunday morning when chaos erupted as two trucks carrying ritual materials reportedly entered a densely packed area near the temple's chariots.
Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain stated that the incident took place around 4 am. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where six individuals remain in critical condition. Authorities have identified the deceased as Basanti Sahu from Bolagarh and Premakant Mohanty and Pravati Das from Balipatna.
An investigation is underway, with DGP Y B Khurania and senior officials present to manage the aftermath. Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has briefed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, ensuring necessary actions are taken. The Rath Yatra had seen the chariots of Lord Jagannath and sibling deities reach Shree Gundicha Temple a day before the incident.
