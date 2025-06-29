Tragedy at Puri's Rath Yatra: Stampede Claims Lives

A tragic stampede occurred at Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha, during the Rath Yatra festivities, killing three people and injuring around 50 others. The accident unfolded early on Sunday morning when chaos erupted as two trucks carrying ritual materials reportedly entered a densely packed area near the temple's chariots.

Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain stated that the incident took place around 4 am. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where six individuals remain in critical condition. Authorities have identified the deceased as Basanti Sahu from Bolagarh and Premakant Mohanty and Pravati Das from Balipatna.

An investigation is underway, with DGP Y B Khurania and senior officials present to manage the aftermath. Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has briefed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, ensuring necessary actions are taken. The Rath Yatra had seen the chariots of Lord Jagannath and sibling deities reach Shree Gundicha Temple a day before the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)