Enrique Iglesias Set to Rock Mumbai with Two Electrifying Shows

Enrique Iglesias, the celebrated Spanish singer, is making a return to India after 13 years, adding a second show due to popular demand. The concerts will take place at Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds on October 29 and 30, giving fans another chance to witness his captivating performance.

  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Spanish artist Enrique Iglesias is set to amaze his Indian fans once again with two scheduled performances in Mumbai—the first after a 13-year hiatus.

Due to an overwhelming demand, the 'Bailamos' hitmaker will perform on an added date, October 29, alongside the previously planned October 30 gig. Both shows are slated to occur at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex.

The concerts are produced by EVA Live, which is partnering with BEW Live. ''The response has been historic,'' remarked Deepak Chaudhary, illustrating the excitement surrounding Iglesias's much-anticipated return to Mumbai's music scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

