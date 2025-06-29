Left Menu

A Hero's Legacy: The Unyielding Pursuit of Justice for Captain Saurabh Kalia

Twenty-six years after Captain Saurabh Kalia was tortured and killed during the Kargil War, his father continues to seek justice through the International Court of Justice for violations of the Geneva Convention. The family's fight keeps Captain Kalia's memory alive and inspires generations with patriotism and sacrifice.

Twenty-six years since the brutal torture and killing of Kargil War hero Captain Saurabh Kalia, the quest for justice continues as his father remains determined to hold Pakistan accountable at the International Court of Justice for violating the Geneva Convention.

Today marks what would have been Captain Kalia's 49th birthday. His father, Dr. N N Kalia, stands resilient in his battle for justice, compelling memories of his son's sacrifice to endure. Dr. Kalia's confidence in the political and judicial system remains unshaken, believing those responsible for the atrocities will eventually face accountability.

The gruesome torture of Captain Kalia and his team—actions unprecedented in the history of Indo-Pak armed conflicts—stirred nationwide outrage. Despite diplomatic challenges, the Kalia family finds solace and strength in public support, which ensures Captain Kalia's story of bravery continues to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

