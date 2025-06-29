Left Menu

Eri Silk: The Pride of Meghalaya Shines in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Meghalaya's Eri silk and unique handicrafts on 'Mann Ki Baat', showcasing their cultural significance. Chief Minister Sangma expressed gratitude as Eri silk received the Geographical Indication tag. Modi emphasized its sustainability, urging support for indigenous products through initiatives like 'Vocal for Local'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:50 IST
Eri Silk: The Pride of Meghalaya Shines in 'Mann Ki Baat'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted Meghalaya's traditional Eri silk and indigenous handicrafts during the 123rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. The PM lauded the state's rich cultural heritage and the recent recognition of Eri silk with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, describing it as a national pride.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed gratitude to the PM for highlighting Meghalaya's achievements, especially after presenting him with the silk fabric. The Eri silk, lovingly crafted by the Khasi community, has gained global attention for its ethical production as 'Ahimsa silk', where silkworms are unharmed.

Modi emphasized the growing international demand for eco-friendly products like Eri silk, which provides comfort across climates. He called on citizens to support indigenous products through 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', promoting self-reliance as women's Self Help Groups lead the sustainable Eri Silk movement.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025