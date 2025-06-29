Eri Silk: The Pride of Meghalaya Shines in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted Meghalaya's traditional Eri silk and indigenous handicrafts during the 123rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. The PM lauded the state's rich cultural heritage and the recent recognition of Eri silk with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, describing it as a national pride.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed gratitude to the PM for highlighting Meghalaya's achievements, especially after presenting him with the silk fabric. The Eri silk, lovingly crafted by the Khasi community, has gained global attention for its ethical production as 'Ahimsa silk', where silkworms are unharmed.

Modi emphasized the growing international demand for eco-friendly products like Eri silk, which provides comfort across climates. He called on citizens to support indigenous products through 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', promoting self-reliance as women's Self Help Groups lead the sustainable Eri Silk movement.