It's official! Disha Patani has a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj's film with Shahid Kapoor

Actor Disha Patani has come on board for director Vishal Bharadwaj's film with Shahid Kapoor.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 18:57 IST
Disha Patani with director Vishal Bhardwaj (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Disha Patani has come on board for director Vishal Bharadwaj's film with Shahid Kapoor. On Tuesday, Vishal took to Instagram and shared this update with his fans and followers.

"Excited to have the stunning @dishapatani join us for a dazzling cameo specially written for her, opposite @shahidkapoor," he wrote. As per Vishal, Disha has a cameo in the film. If reports are to be believed, the actress will be seen shaking a leg with Shahid on two peppy songs.

Vishal also posted an adorable picture with Disha from the sets. The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Randeep Hooda, Triptii Dimri, and Nana Patekar. It went on the floors in January earlier this year.

A few months ago, Shahid took to Instagram and expressed his excitement about the film. "Every story has its time, and this one begins now. Shooting starts on 6th January 2025, and we'll see you in theatres on 5th December 2025," he wrote.

The project is slated to be released on December 5. Prior to this film, Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj have worked together in projects such as 'Haider' and 'Kaminey'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

