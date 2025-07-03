Left Menu

Jamie Lee Curtis Inspires Rob Reiner's Return to TV in 'The Bear'

Legendary actor Rob Reiner credits Jamie Lee Curtis for motivating him to join the fourth season of 'The Bear.' Appearing in three episodes as Albert Schnur, Reiner expressed admiration for the show's creator and environment. Curtis, an Emmy winner for her role in the series, shares a deep friendship with Reiner.

Veteran actor and director Rob Reiner has revealed that actress Jamie Lee Curtis played a crucial role in persuading him to accept a part in the fourth season of the FX on Hulu series 'The Bear.' At 78, Reiner took on the character of Albert Schnur in three episodes, commending series creator Christopher Storer for establishing an exceptional atmosphere, according to People magazine.

The friendship between Reiner and Curtis dates back to their time portraying divorced parents Bob and Joan on the popular sitcom 'New Girl.' Their on-screen rapport extended to several episodes, including the series finale, further solidifying their bond.

Reiner shared that Curtis informed him about 'The Bear' and strongly encouraged him to take the role. 'She mentioned she had appeared in previous seasons, and when I was offered the part, I initially hesitated. However, she insisted, saying it's truly enjoyable,' Reiner recounted, as reported by People magazine.

In addition to his acting endeavors, Reiner, who has directed well-known films like 'This Is Spinal Tap,' highlights acting as an enjoyable, stress-free venture. 'Acting is fun, and I appreciate it because there are no worries. You just show up and perform,' he explained, as People magazine quotes.

Curtis, married to Reiner's 'This Is Spinal Tap' co-star Christopher Guest, won an Emmy Award for her portrayal of Donna Berzatto on 'The Bear' in 2024. During her acceptance speech, she lauded the show's themes of healing and supporting others. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

