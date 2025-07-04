PIL filed against fashion brand Prada for allegedly using Kolhapuri Chappals design in latest summer collection

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court demanding that the Italian fashion house Prada pay compensation to the Kolhapuri chappal artisans for allegedly copying their design in their latest unveiled summer collection. Kolhapuri Chappal is already protected as a Geographical Indication (GI) under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999.

As per the PIL, Italy-based fashion house Parda has recently released its Spring/Summer collection showcasing their 'Toe ring sandals' that are deceptively similar, stylistically and culturally derived from a GI-registered 'Kolhapuri Chappal' that are reportedly priced at over Rs 1 lakh per pair which is now rebranded under the European fashion label. Intellectual Property Rights advocate Ganesh S Hingemire filed the PIL on July 2, 2025.

"The matter concerns the misrepresentation, cultural misappropriation, unauthorised commercialisation "KOLHAPURI CHAPPAL" during an international fashion event held at a Spring/Summer Men's Collection 2026 at Milan, Italy on 22nd June, 2025, where its genuine origin, traditional custodianship and Geographical Indication (GI) status were entirely overlooked. This Public Interest Litigation seeks directions and appropriate reliefs, including an injunction and damages/compensation for the unauthorised commercialisation of a GI-tagged product, which has caused significant harm to the community traditionally associated with it, particularly in Maharashtra State," read the PIL. Following a massive backlash for plagiarising Indian artisans' work, Prada shared a statement accepting that its latest summer wear collection was "inspired by Indian artisans". However, the petitioners claim that the fashion brand (Prada) has not issued any "formal apology" along with any "damages", "compensation" and "entitled remedy" to the Maharashtrian artisans.

"The Kolhapuri Chappal is the cultural symbol of Maharashtra and having special public sentiments attached with it. The brand has privately accepted that its collection is "inspired by Indian artisans," however, this acknowledgement surfaced only after facing widespread backlash on various social media platforms. This acknowledgement was given to the private entity and not to the applicant, makers of Kolhapuri Chappal, GI Registry, Government or the public at large. The brand has not yet issued any formal apology along with any damages, compensation and entitled remedy and the statement appears to be merely a superficial attempt to deflect criticism, " read the PIL. The petition also seeks a direction to the government for protection of the Indian traditional designs and to prevent international companies from infringing on geographical indication products.

"The PIL aims to protect the rights of the affected communities and the public of India from such impugned activities by the international brand/entities. The respective Govt department should be directed to comply with the enforcement of the GI and establish strong policies /mechanisms pertaining to the protection of GI rights," read the PIL. It further read, "The Petitioners states that, the present PIL seeks a direction to the government entities and authorities for protecting the rights of producers/ maker of Kolhapuri Chappal and appropriate reliefs to safeguard the cultural heritage, economic interests, and intellectual property rights of indigenous artisan."

The petitioners have also demanded a public apology from Prada. The hearing of this case can be held in the Bombay High Court. (ANI)

