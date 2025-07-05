Left Menu

Cultural and Historical Ties between India and Argentina

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reflects on India’s cultural and historical connections with Argentina amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Highlights include past visits by Indira Gandhi and literary ties through Rabindranath Tagore and Victoria Ocampo. Economic ties are also noted, focusing on Jairam Ramesh's recalling of UNCTAD's influence.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Argentina, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted India's rich historical ties with the South American nation. He reminisced about Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's visit to Buenos Aires in 1968 and Rabindranath Tagore's connection with Victoria Ocampo, a notable literary figure.

Ramesh emphasized the contributions of Argentine economist Raul Prebisch, who played a significant role in establishing the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, commonly known as UNCTAD. He noted that the term 'Global South,' now frequently used by PM Modi, was initially propagated by UNCTAD.

The Congress leader also shed light on the influence of Argentine literature and honored figures like Jose Luis Borges, whose works were impacted by Indian philosophy. He reflected on the issuance of Gandhi stamps by Argentina in 1986, underscoring the enduring cultural ties between the two nations.

