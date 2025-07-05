Rock Legends Unite: Oasis, Black Sabbath, and Drama in Music

British rock band Oasis made a triumphant return in Cardiff, reigniting the spirit of the 1990s Britpop era after more than 16 years of separation due to internal tensions between the Gallagher brothers.

In parallel, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces time in a Brooklyn jail, awaiting sentencing after his sex trafficking trial, despite being acquitted of most charges. His detention location starkly contrasts his former opulent lifestyle.

Amid changing audience tastes, entertainment studios focus on horror films to boost cinema attendance while the BBC redirects its live broadcasting strategy following criticism over a punk-rap performance at Glastonbury.

