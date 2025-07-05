Left Menu

Rock Legends Unite: Oasis, Black Sabbath, and Drama in Music

British rock band Oasis reunited in Cardiff after 16 years, delighting fans with a nostalgic performance. Meanwhile, Sean 'Diddy' Combs awaits sentencing in Brooklyn jail post sex trafficking trial. Studios bank on horror films to revive cinema. BBC reevaluates broadcasting policy after airing controversial live gigs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British rock band Oasis made a triumphant return in Cardiff, reigniting the spirit of the 1990s Britpop era after more than 16 years of separation due to internal tensions between the Gallagher brothers.

In parallel, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces time in a Brooklyn jail, awaiting sentencing after his sex trafficking trial, despite being acquitted of most charges. His detention location starkly contrasts his former opulent lifestyle.

Amid changing audience tastes, entertainment studios focus on horror films to boost cinema attendance while the BBC redirects its live broadcasting strategy following criticism over a punk-rap performance at Glastonbury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

