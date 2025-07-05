Left Menu

Stephen Baldwin Praises Bieber Amid Rhode's $1 Billion Success

Actor Stephen Baldwin lauds son-in-law Justin Bieber and daughter Hailey's achievements, including the $1 billion sale of her beauty brand, Rhode. Baldwin expresses pride over his daughters marrying 'great guys' and praises Hailey’s meaningful business vision amidst growing family joys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:47 IST
Stephen Baldwin Praises Bieber Amid Rhode's $1 Billion Success
Stephen Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber (Photo/instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Stephen Baldwin, the father-in-law of singer Justin Bieber, has expressed his admiration for the pop star. In a recent appearance on The Adam Carolla Show, the 59-year-old actor shared that both of his daughters have married 'great guys,' referring to Bieber and his other son-in-law, Aronow.

Baldwin praised his daughters, Hailey and Alaia, for their innate kindness and caring nature, noting that he feels blessed to have such supportive daughters. He highlighted that if he ever faced struggles, they would undoubtedly support him beyond measure.

The actor also commented on the success of Hailey's beauty brand, Rhode, recently sold to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion. Baldwin described Hailey as 'super smart,' emphasizing that she always wanted her brand to have real substance, rejecting unimpressive industry offers in the past.

Baldwin has long supported Hailey and Justin's relationship, citing Justin as a 'family man.' The couple, who married in 2018 and celebrated again in 2019, announced they were expecting their first child last May. Baldwin shared his joy in an Instagram post featuring the maternity shoot, evidencing his excitement for their growing family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025