Stephen Baldwin Praises Bieber Amid Rhode's $1 Billion Success

Stephen Baldwin, the father-in-law of singer Justin Bieber, has expressed his admiration for the pop star. In a recent appearance on The Adam Carolla Show, the 59-year-old actor shared that both of his daughters have married 'great guys,' referring to Bieber and his other son-in-law, Aronow.

Baldwin praised his daughters, Hailey and Alaia, for their innate kindness and caring nature, noting that he feels blessed to have such supportive daughters. He highlighted that if he ever faced struggles, they would undoubtedly support him beyond measure.

The actor also commented on the success of Hailey's beauty brand, Rhode, recently sold to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion. Baldwin described Hailey as 'super smart,' emphasizing that she always wanted her brand to have real substance, rejecting unimpressive industry offers in the past.

Baldwin has long supported Hailey and Justin's relationship, citing Justin as a 'family man.' The couple, who married in 2018 and celebrated again in 2019, announced they were expecting their first child last May. Baldwin shared his joy in an Instagram post featuring the maternity shoot, evidencing his excitement for their growing family.

