Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' Unveiled at NDA Pune

The first screening of 'Tanvi The Great,' directed by Anupam Kher, premiered at Pune's NDA to rave reviews. The film, featuring Boman Irani and newcomer Shubhangi Dutt, tells the story of an autistic girl's dream to join the army. It is set to release on July 18, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:24 IST
First screening of Tanvi The Great (Photo/Anupam Kher). Image Credit: ANI
'Tanvi The Great,' a film directed by esteemed actor Anupam Kher, had its inaugural screening at the National Defence Academy in Pune's Khadakwasla on Saturday evening. Joining Kher were co-stars Boman Irani and debutant Shubhangi Dutt, who plays the titular role of Tanvi Raina, an autistic young woman aspiring to join the Indian Army.

Over 2,500 cadets and officers attended the event, awarding the film a standing ovation post-screening. 'Tanvi The Great' signifies Kher's return to filmmaking after over 20 years, with his last directorial venture being 'Om Jai Jagdish' in 2002.

Accompanying the film's debut was the unveiling of its first song, 'Sena Ki Jai,' composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani. Kausar Munir penned the lyrics, while Shagun Sodhi lent her vocals. The narrative follows Tanvi Raina, alongside her family, as she pursues her father's military legacy. Notable cast members include Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, and Iain Glen. Produced by Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC, the film is slated for a worldwide release on July 18, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

