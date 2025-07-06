Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh to Renovate Historic Temples for Tourism Boost

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to renovate temples and ashrams, focusing on eastern regions, to enhance heritage tourism. Key sites include Bhrigu Ashram in Ballia and the Hanuman Temple complex in Tendua Patti. This initiative aims to transform religious sites into tourism centers, attracting more visitors to the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-07-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 00:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh to Renovate Historic Temples for Tourism Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Uttar Pradesh has unveiled an extensive plan to renovate and enhance a number of historic temples and ashrams across the state, with the aim of boosting tourism and showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage.

A special emphasis will be placed on eastern Uttar Pradesh, as detailed in a comprehensive roadmap prepared by the state's tourism department. This initiative aims to convert these sites into prominent centers of heritage tourism.

Among the key sites slated for renovation are the Chitragupt Temple at Bhrigu Ashram in Ballia, the Hanuman Temple complex at Tendua Patti, Udasin Math in Basantpur village, and several notable sites in Azamgarh and beyond. The government aims to attract more than 65 crore tourists, building on past successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025