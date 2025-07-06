Uttar Pradesh to Renovate Historic Temples for Tourism Boost

The government of Uttar Pradesh has unveiled an extensive plan to renovate and enhance a number of historic temples and ashrams across the state, with the aim of boosting tourism and showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage.

A special emphasis will be placed on eastern Uttar Pradesh, as detailed in a comprehensive roadmap prepared by the state's tourism department. This initiative aims to convert these sites into prominent centers of heritage tourism.

Among the key sites slated for renovation are the Chitragupt Temple at Bhrigu Ashram in Ballia, the Hanuman Temple complex at Tendua Patti, Udasin Math in Basantpur village, and several notable sites in Azamgarh and beyond. The government aims to attract more than 65 crore tourists, building on past successes.

