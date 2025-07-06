Modi Honors Dalai Lama with Heartfelt Birthday Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed warm birthday wishes to the Dalai Lama as he turned 90, highlighting his enduring influence as a symbol of love and compassion.

In a message shared on platform X, Modi remarked, ''I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline.''

The Dalai Lama, respected worldwide as the head of Tibetan Buddhists, continues to inspire people of all faiths with his message, Modi noted, and he prayed for the spiritual leader's continued good health and long life.

