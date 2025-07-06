Left Menu

Kerala Governor Advocates for Temples to Serve Society

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar proposes the establishment of cow shelters, educational institutes on Sanatan Dharma, and hospitals at every temple. He emphasizes the need for temples to contribute to society by providing medical facilities, education, and shelter, with the oversight of the Devaswom Boards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 06-07-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 12:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent call to action, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar urged temples to expand their societal roles by establishing cow shelters, educational institutions on Sanatan Dharma, and hospitals. He suggested that the Devaswom Boards oversee these initiatives.

Speaking at the Sri Rajarajeswara Temple, Arlekar emphasized the importance of providing medical facilities at places of worship. He appealed to the community to support these initiatives, noting that service to humanity equates to service to God.

Arlekar highlighted that many are willing to donate to these causes, urging temple management to act. By providing education, medical care, and shelter, temples can thrive as community pillars, serving not just the spiritual but the material needs of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

