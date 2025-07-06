Kerala Governor Advocates for Temples to Serve Society

In a recent call to action, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar urged temples to expand their societal roles by establishing cow shelters, educational institutions on Sanatan Dharma, and hospitals. He suggested that the Devaswom Boards oversee these initiatives.

Speaking at the Sri Rajarajeswara Temple, Arlekar emphasized the importance of providing medical facilities at places of worship. He appealed to the community to support these initiatives, noting that service to humanity equates to service to God.

Arlekar highlighted that many are willing to donate to these causes, urging temple management to act. By providing education, medical care, and shelter, temples can thrive as community pillars, serving not just the spiritual but the material needs of society.

