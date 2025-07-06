Mel B's Enchanting London Wedding: A Star-Studded Affair

In a picturesque ceremony held at The Crypt of St Paul's Cathedral in London, singer Melanie Janine Brown, fondly known as Mel B, sealed her romance with hairstylist Rory McPhee. The exclusive wedding was attended by celebrities including Emma Bunton, Cara Delevingne, Katherine Ryan, and Daisy Lowe.

Mel B, a former member of the renowned Spice Girls, dazzled in a custom gown by Josephine Scott, later making a quick change into another stunning number by designer Justin Alexander.

The couple, who have been together for six years and became engaged in October 2022, exchanged vows in an intimate setting. At 50, this marks Mel's third marriage; she is a mother to Phoenix, Angel Iris, and Madison, from her previous marriages to Jimmy Gulzar and Stephen Belafonte.

(With inputs from agencies.)