Tsuglagkhang Celebrates the Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday Amid Unyielding Support for His Peace Mission

Despite heavy rain early Sunday morning, thousands assembled at Tsuglagkhang, the Dalai Lama's temple, to celebrate Tenzin Gyatso's 90th birthday. Discussions had swirled about the future of the Dalai Lama institution, but the focus remained on global peace and religious harmony throughout the event.

The celebrations drew together representatives from various Tibetan Buddhist sects, global dignitaries, and performers from around the world. Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, surrounded by a nine-tiered cake, expressed gratitude for the public's love and reiterated his resolve to serve all sentient beings by following the Bodhisattva way of life.

Highlighting universal human values, religious harmony, and the preservation of culture and environment, the Dalai Lama's commitments were underlined as solutions to global challenges. Political figures from around the world, including former US presidents, sent their congratulations amid appeals for compassion and unity in addressing global issues.

