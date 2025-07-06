Amitabh Bachchan's Heartfelt Praise for Abhishek in 'Kaalidhar Laapata'

Amitabh Bachchan has taken to social media to express admiration for his son, Abhishek Bachchan's stellar performance in the recently released drama 'Kaalidhar Laapata.'

The film, directed by Madhumita Sundararaman and available on ZEE5, is getting accolades for both the storyline and performances, particularly Abhishek's. The narrative centers on a man grappling with a progressive illness and forging an unexpected bond with an orphan.

This Hindi adaptation of the Tamil original 'KD A Karuppudurai' stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Nimrat Kaur, with the original having been acclaimed for its poignant storytelling.