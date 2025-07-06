Amit Shah Advocates Modernization in Cooperative Sector for Success
Union Minister Amit Shah urged cooperative sector leaders to focus on transparency, technology, and member interest for success. Speaking at Amul Dairy, he launched a new dairy cooperative and emphasized ten initiatives to foster prosperity in the cooperative sector, aligning with the five 'P's strategy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Anand(Gujarat) | Updated: 06-07-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Amit Shah called for enhancing transparency and technology integration in the cooperative sector during an event at Amul Dairy celebrating the Ministry of Cooperation's fourth foundation day.
In his speech, Shah announced the launch of the Sardar Patel Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited, pushing for greater competitive edge through innovation and member-focused policies.
He commended efforts leading to the registration of 2 lakh primary agricultural credit societies and stressed the sector's role in economic development, while also paying tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu's Mini Bus Success: Connecting Remote Villages
Crackdown on Phantom Connections: Operation Ghost SIM's Recent Success in Assam
Odisha's Hopeful Prayers: Naveen Patnaik's Successful Surgery
Trump Announces 'Successful Attack' on Iran's Nuclear Sites
Celebrating a Year of 'Maharaj': Shalini Pandey Reflects on Success