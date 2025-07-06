Left Menu

Amit Shah Advocates Modernization in Cooperative Sector for Success

Union Minister Amit Shah urged cooperative sector leaders to focus on transparency, technology, and member interest for success. Speaking at Amul Dairy, he launched a new dairy cooperative and emphasized ten initiatives to foster prosperity in the cooperative sector, aligning with the five 'P's strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anand(Gujarat) | Updated: 06-07-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 19:48 IST
Amit Shah Advocates Modernization in Cooperative Sector for Success
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Amit Shah called for enhancing transparency and technology integration in the cooperative sector during an event at Amul Dairy celebrating the Ministry of Cooperation's fourth foundation day.

In his speech, Shah announced the launch of the Sardar Patel Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited, pushing for greater competitive edge through innovation and member-focused policies.

He commended efforts leading to the registration of 2 lakh primary agricultural credit societies and stressed the sector's role in economic development, while also paying tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025