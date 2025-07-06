Amit Shah Advocates Modernization in Cooperative Sector for Success

Union Minister Amit Shah called for enhancing transparency and technology integration in the cooperative sector during an event at Amul Dairy celebrating the Ministry of Cooperation's fourth foundation day.

In his speech, Shah announced the launch of the Sardar Patel Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited, pushing for greater competitive edge through innovation and member-focused policies.

He commended efforts leading to the registration of 2 lakh primary agricultural credit societies and stressed the sector's role in economic development, while also paying tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)