Tragic Blast at Firecracker Unit Claims Life, Injures Five

A devastating explosion rocked a firecracker manufacturing unit in Keelathayilpatti village, claiming the life of one worker and leaving five others injured, police reported on Sunday.

Authorities have apprehended a factory foreman in connection with the tragedy, attributing the explosion to possible chemical friction during the manufacturing process.

Chief Minister MK Stalin extended condolences to the victims' families and assured support through financial assistance. The deceased worker has been identified as M Balagurusamy from Thiruthangal in Sivakasi.