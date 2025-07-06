Left Menu

Tragic Blast at Firecracker Unit Claims Life, Injures Five

An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Keelathayilpatti village, leading to one worker's death and injuries to five others. A foreman has been arrested. Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences and announced financial assistance for the victims. The explosion was likely caused by chemical friction.

explosion
A devastating explosion rocked a firecracker manufacturing unit in Keelathayilpatti village, claiming the life of one worker and leaving five others injured, police reported on Sunday.

Authorities have apprehended a factory foreman in connection with the tragedy, attributing the explosion to possible chemical friction during the manufacturing process.

Chief Minister MK Stalin extended condolences to the victims' families and assured support through financial assistance. The deceased worker has been identified as M Balagurusamy from Thiruthangal in Sivakasi.

