Tragedy Strikes: Explosion at Sivakasi Firecracker Unit
An explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Keelathayilpatti village resulted in the death of a worker and injuries to five others. The incident is believed to have been caused by chemical friction. Authorities have detained a foreman as part of ongoing investigations.
An explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Keelathayilpatti village near Sivakasi claimed the life of a 50-year-old worker and injured five others, according to local police.
A factory foreman has been arrested in connection with the incident. Initial reports suggest that the explosion might have been triggered by chemical friction during the manufacturing process.
Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and announced financial aid. A solatium of Rs 4 lakh has been allotted for the family of the deceased, with further assistance for the injured.
