Tragedy Strikes: Explosion at Sivakasi Firecracker Unit

An explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Keelathayilpatti village near Sivakasi claimed the life of a 50-year-old worker and injured five others, according to local police.

A factory foreman has been arrested in connection with the incident. Initial reports suggest that the explosion might have been triggered by chemical friction during the manufacturing process.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and announced financial aid. A solatium of Rs 4 lakh has been allotted for the family of the deceased, with further assistance for the injured.