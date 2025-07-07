Left Menu

Massive Turnout for Croatian Nationalist's Record-Breaking Concert

Thousands gathered in Zagreb for a concert by Croatian nationalist singer Marko Perkovic Thompson, marking a significant event in the entertainment sector. Simultaneously, horror films are revitalizing the cinema experience as audiences tire of superhero and sequel movies, proving to be box office hits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:28 IST
Massive Turnout for Croatian Nationalist's Record-Breaking Concert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands congregated in Zagreb on Saturday for a concert by the controversial Croatian nationalist rock singer, Marko Perkovic Thompson. Billed as the world's largest-ever paid concert, police reported over 450,000 tickets sold for the event at the Zagreb Hippodrome.

The massive turnout resulted in the closure of most streets in central Zagreb with a significant police presence, totaling 6,523 officers, to manage the crowd and ensure safety throughout the event.

Meanwhile, horror films have become a surprise hit at the box office, with studios betting on them to reignite interest as audiences show fatigue with superhero and sequel films. Vampires, zombies, and the Grim Reaper are currently dominating cinema screens, industry insiders report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025