Tens of thousands congregated in Zagreb on Saturday for a concert by the controversial Croatian nationalist rock singer, Marko Perkovic Thompson. Billed as the world's largest-ever paid concert, police reported over 450,000 tickets sold for the event at the Zagreb Hippodrome.

The massive turnout resulted in the closure of most streets in central Zagreb with a significant police presence, totaling 6,523 officers, to manage the crowd and ensure safety throughout the event.

Meanwhile, horror films have become a surprise hit at the box office, with studios betting on them to reignite interest as audiences show fatigue with superhero and sequel films. Vampires, zombies, and the Grim Reaper are currently dominating cinema screens, industry insiders report.

(With inputs from agencies.)