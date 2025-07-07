Left Menu

Maharashtra's Comprehensive Plan to Revamp Burial Grounds in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government plans a 90-day initiative to enhance burial ground facilities in Mumbai. Focused on urban planning and local needs, the initiative includes a survey and funding for these reserved lands. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will coordinate, and a committee will guide the funeral services framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:17 IST
The Maharashtra government has unveiled a strategic 90-day program aimed at upgrading burial ground facilities throughout Mumbai. The announcement came from Industries Minister Uday Samant in response to an issue raised by BJP member Manisha Chaudhari concerning the Kandarpada burial ground in Dahisar during an assembly session.

Samant stated that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been directed to assess reserved lands under the Development Plan to enhance burial facilities in line with local needs. He assured that funds and reservation plans for these sites would be finalized within the three-month timeline.

A special committee will be established to devise a more structured framework for burial and cremation services across different urban local bodies, considering factors like population growth and resource availability. The goal is to conform to guidelines from the National Human Rights Commission, while addressing health safety concerns raised by several assembly members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

