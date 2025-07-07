Boosting Ayurveda: UP's Panchgavya Initiative

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled a new initiative to elevate the status of traditional medicines by utilizing 'panchgavya', an organic concoction derived from five cow products: milk, curd, ghee, urine, and dung.

This initiative intends to integrate panchgavya-based products such as toothpastes, ointments, and medicinal formulations into the ayurvedic system on a large scale, thereby fostering employment opportunities and reviving traditional knowledge while supporting the rural economy.

Dr. Anurag Srivastava from the UP Gauseva Commission emphasized the scientific production of these medicines, with AYUSH Department support, aiming to treat 19 diseases including diabetes and heart disease. This effort also underscores the importance of cow shelters, making it an economic and cultural milestone in holistic healthcare.

