Boosting Ayurveda: UP's Panchgavya Initiative

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to promote traditional medicines by launching an initiative using 'panchgavya', an organic mixture from cow products, to produce ayurvedic products. This project aims to create employment, enhance cow shelters, and revive traditional knowledge, thereby providing a boost to the rural economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled a new initiative to elevate the status of traditional medicines by utilizing 'panchgavya', an organic concoction derived from five cow products: milk, curd, ghee, urine, and dung.

This initiative intends to integrate panchgavya-based products such as toothpastes, ointments, and medicinal formulations into the ayurvedic system on a large scale, thereby fostering employment opportunities and reviving traditional knowledge while supporting the rural economy.

Dr. Anurag Srivastava from the UP Gauseva Commission emphasized the scientific production of these medicines, with AYUSH Department support, aiming to treat 19 diseases including diabetes and heart disease. This effort also underscores the importance of cow shelters, making it an economic and cultural milestone in holistic healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

