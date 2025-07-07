Left Menu

Celebrating Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara: Haryana's Tribute to a Sikh Hero

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini honoured Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara, promising village improvements and naming a roundabout and road after him. The devout Sikh, known for his sacrifices and courage during Guru Tegh Bahadur's era, is celebrated for his contributions. Government initiatives aim to preserve his legacy and support marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has paid a heartfelt tribute to Sikh hero Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara, announcing plans to beautify the Baba Lakhi Shah Bawdi in Kurukshetra's Ishargarh village. A community centre will be constructed in his honour, alongside naming a 'chowk' and a road after him.

Speaking at a state-level function, Saini emphasized Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara's role as a devout Sikh and brave warrior whose sacrifices are etched in Sikh history. The Haryana government is taking initiatives to uphold his legacy and promote teachings through the Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana.

Saini further highlighted the contributions of the Banjara community to India's economy and defence, underlining the government's commitment to uplifting marginalized sections through welfare schemes aimed at improving living standards.

