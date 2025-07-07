Celebrating Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara: Haryana's Tribute to a Sikh Hero

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has paid a heartfelt tribute to Sikh hero Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara, announcing plans to beautify the Baba Lakhi Shah Bawdi in Kurukshetra's Ishargarh village. A community centre will be constructed in his honour, alongside naming a 'chowk' and a road after him.

Speaking at a state-level function, Saini emphasized Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara's role as a devout Sikh and brave warrior whose sacrifices are etched in Sikh history. The Haryana government is taking initiatives to uphold his legacy and promote teachings through the Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana.

Saini further highlighted the contributions of the Banjara community to India's economy and defence, underlining the government's commitment to uplifting marginalized sections through welfare schemes aimed at improving living standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)