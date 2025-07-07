CM Yogi's Aerial Review: Kanwar Yatra Readiness

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the Kanwar Yatra route on Monday, aiming to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage for Lord Shiva devotees. An official statement confirmed that he issued necessary instructions to concerned officials during his flight.

Adityanath's itinerary began at Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad after arriving from Lucknow by state aircraft. He then embarked on a helicopter tour to oversee the pilgrimage preparations, emphasizing security and logistical measures for participants.

Following the survey, the Chief Minister headed to Hur Nangla village in Bijnor, where he paid a condolence visit to the family of Bhagwati Devi, the mother of the BJP's State General Secretary Dharampal Singh, who passed away at 95. His visit underscores the leader's dedication to both religious activities and party members' personal milestones.