RSS Unveils Centenary Outreach for Social Integration

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) plans extensive outreach during its centenary year to promote social integration in India. This includes over 100,000 'Hindu sammelans' and the 'Grih Sampark' drive. Initiatives aim to foster unity and spread the RSS's vision of 'Panch Parivartan' nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In celebrating its centenary, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has set forth an expansive campaign aimed at fostering social integration across India.

The RSS plans to conduct more than 100,000 'Hindu sammelans' nationwide, enhancing its reach through community gatherings and discussions focused on unity and harmonious coexistence.

Additionally, the 'Grih Sampark' drive aims to establish connections at every local level, promoting the RSS's vision of 'Panch Parivartan' to encourage inclusive growth and societal transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

