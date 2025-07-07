RSS Unveils Centenary Outreach for Social Integration

In celebrating its centenary, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has set forth an expansive campaign aimed at fostering social integration across India.

The RSS plans to conduct more than 100,000 'Hindu sammelans' nationwide, enhancing its reach through community gatherings and discussions focused on unity and harmonious coexistence.

Additionally, the 'Grih Sampark' drive aims to establish connections at every local level, promoting the RSS's vision of 'Panch Parivartan' to encourage inclusive growth and societal transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)