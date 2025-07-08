Heritage: A Tool for Lasting Peace in Conflict Zones

UNESCO advocates for heritage as an essential peaceful tool in conflict zones, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay stated at the 47th World Heritage Committee session. With several World Heritage Sites facing threats, particularly in the Middle East, UNESCO stresses the importance of preserving these cultural sites.

Azoulay highlighted the significance of heritage in rebuilding social connections, evidenced by the completed Mosul reconstruction program. She announced renewed initiatives in Syria, aiming to protect landmarks like the National Museum of Damascus and iconic monuments in Aleppo.

Despite challenges, UNESCO remains committed to safeguarding heritage sites across Lebanon, Syria, Israel, and Palestine. Azoulay emphasized the urgent need to protect these sites from damage and resume interventions as conditions permit.

