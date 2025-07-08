Left Menu

Heritage: A Tool for Lasting Peace in Conflict Zones

UNESCO emphasizes heritage as a crucial instrument for peace in conflict-affected areas. Addressing threats to World Heritage Sites, particularly in the Middle East, the organization highlights successful restoration projects and the need for continued efforts in Syria, Lebanon, and other regions to preserve cultural landmarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 01:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

UNESCO advocates for heritage as an essential peaceful tool in conflict zones, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay stated at the 47th World Heritage Committee session. With several World Heritage Sites facing threats, particularly in the Middle East, UNESCO stresses the importance of preserving these cultural sites.

Azoulay highlighted the significance of heritage in rebuilding social connections, evidenced by the completed Mosul reconstruction program. She announced renewed initiatives in Syria, aiming to protect landmarks like the National Museum of Damascus and iconic monuments in Aleppo.

Despite challenges, UNESCO remains committed to safeguarding heritage sites across Lebanon, Syria, Israel, and Palestine. Azoulay emphasized the urgent need to protect these sites from damage and resume interventions as conditions permit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

